Eastbourne Motorcycle Collision

22 April 2019, 07:15 | Updated: 22 April 2019, 08:04

police yellow vest

Police in Eastbourne are seeking witnesses to what is believed to have been deliberate collision between a motor-cyclist and car, in which the motor-cycle rider sustained serious injuries. The car did not stop at the scene.

 

Shortly after 6pm on Saturday (20 April) the 23-year-old Eastbourne man was knocked off a the motor-cycle he was riding, at the junction of Friday Street (B2104) and Larkspur Drive in Eastbourne.

He was taken by air ambulance to the Royal Sussex County Hospital in Brighton with serious back and arm injuries, including a stab wound to his back believed to have been sustained during the incident. However he is currently in a stable and not life-threatening condition.

The car, described as silver VW Golf, drove away.

Detective Inspector Daniel Dugan said; "This incident may have caused another uninvolved driver to take evasive action and we would like to speak to this potential witness in particular, along with anyone else who may have seen something

"We believe this collision may have been a deliberate act, but it is an isolated incident in which the people involved are known to each other.

"If you saw what happened or have any other information please contact us online or by calling 101, quoting Operation Foxmere.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."

No arrests have been made at this stage.

