Family Tribute To Woman Following M23 Crash

The family of a young woman from Burgess Hill who died following a crash on the M23 near Crawley say "she was a unique, vibrant and beautiful young lady"

Her funeral service is due to take place at Plumpton Racecourse later this month.

officers want to trace anyone who saw what happened on Wednesday the 1st of May to get in touch.

Abbie Hudson Harmes sustained serious injuries after the silver Ford Fiesta she was driving collided with a white Volvo lorry and a blue Hyundai Ioniq on the southbound carriageway, close to Junction 10, about 3.56pm on Wednesday 1 May.

She was flown by air ambulance to Kings College Hospital in London, where she was sadly pronounced dead on Saturday morning (4 May).

Her family have issued the following tribute:

“Abbie will be missed by her mum, dad, sister, fiancé and all her loving family and friends.

“Abbie was a unique, vibrant and beautiful young lady, and we are immensely proud of her many accomplishments throughout her life.

“Abbie always had a passion for helping young adults; this year she attained her dream job of becoming a mental health worker at Chalkhill which treats children and young people with serious mental health problems.

“She was such a lovely person who was with us through our darkest moments but also there through our best.

“Abbie always had a caring and loving nature, and participated in several charity events in raising money, including the Brighton pier to pier swim, three walks for St Peter and St James Hospice, took part in a spinning bike relay for MacMillan and also a hilarious mud run.

“Abbie is continuing to help others by donating her organs to three people in need.

“Abbie was loved by so many people and will leave a huge hole in everybody’s hearts.

“Abbie will live on in our hearts forever.

“We would like to thank all the emergency services at the scene and the care she received at Kings College.

“The funeral service will take place at Plumpton Racecourse on Wednesday 22 May at 2:30pm. All are welcome to attend.”

Above: Abbie with her fiancé

Abbie, 23, of Icarus Avenue, Burgess Hill, had been travelling with her mother Julie, 51, who sustained minor injuries following the collision.

The Volvo driver – a 22-year-old man from Uxbridge, Middlesex – and the Hyundai driver – a 54-year-old man from Bognor Regis – also sustained minor injuries.

Police are still appealing for anyone who witnessed the collision to call 101 or email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Stonewall.