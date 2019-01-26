Man Jailed For Attempts To Groom Child

A former Maidstone resident who used mobile phone apps in attempts to groom a child for sex offences has been jailed.





Peter O’Keefe sent indecent images of himself to another user who he believed was only 13 years old.



Between 11 January and 4 April 2018, O’Keefe, aged 32, accessed instant messaging apps to seek out and contact a child, who posted under the name of Charlotte.



Despite her sending a number of replies, stating she was a child, O’Keefe made repeated attempts to entice her into sexual activity and to send him indecent images.



During one conversation he messaged her ‘age doesn’t bother me at all’.



Unbeknown to O’Keefe, Charlotte did not exist – her profile was part of a fictitious account - and he was arrested by Kent Police on 7 April.



He admitted to officers that during online chats he had lied about his own age and had claimed to be 18, but added he thought that Charlotte’s profile picture had appeared to make her look older.

Guilty pleas

O’Keefe was charged with attempting sexual communication with a child, attempting to cause a child to watch a sexual act, attempting to incite a child to engage in sexual activity and attempting to cause a child to engage in sexual activity.



Appearing before Maidstone Crown Court he gave his most recent address as being in Wroxham, Norwich and pleaded guilty to all the charges.



O’Keefe was sentenced on Friday 25 January 2019 to 12 months imprisonment.



He was also placed on the sex offenders’ register for 10 years and made subject to a sexual harm prevention order.

Precautions to protect children