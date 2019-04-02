Pandora Jewels Theft "Determined" Attack

2 April 2019, 10:02 | Updated: 2 April 2019, 10:03

Sussex Police badge

Police have described an operation to steal half a million pounds worth of jewellery from a Pandora store in Horsham, as a "determined night-time attack"

Six masked men stole charms, necklaces, bracelets, rings and earrings on March 22nd.

Sussex Police Investigator Sean Tucker said; "This was a determined night-time attack on an unoccupied shop by thieves who will want to dispose of the property, so we are asking other retail outlets, and members of the public, to let us know if they are offered quantities of jewellery, perhaps at cut prices.

"Anyone with information about the incident or who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the area, perhaps in the days leading up to it, is asked to report online or call 101 quoting serial 17 of 22/03.

"You can also contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."

