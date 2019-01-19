Pedestrian Injured In Collision With Police Car

A police car with it's blue lights on answering a 999 call has been involved in a collision with a pedestrian on the A23 near Redhill.

A woman in her 20's was taken to hospital with minor injuries last night.

Dectectives are now searching for more dash cam footage from the Earlswood area.

Surrey Police Statement:

The collision happened on the A23 at 7pm when the police car, which was responding on blue lights to a 999 call, and was in collision with a pedestrian in the road.

The pedestrian, a woman in her 20s, was taken to hospital as a precaution and minor injuries.

Surrey Police’s Roads Policing Unit are now investigating and are urging and witnesses to come forward.

Anyone with any information, including dash cam footage on 101 (999 in an emergency)