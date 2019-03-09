Shoreham Memorial Update

“What happened at the Shoreham Airshow in 2015 was a tragedy and will always remain a tragedy. I know first hand that the events on that summer's day nearly four years ago continue to have a profound impact on everyone who has a connection with our communities.

"Whatever the verdict from the trial at the Old Bailey, nothing was going to bring those 11 men back. My thoughts today are with the families of those who died, as well as the first responders and everyone who was affected by the incident.

"As a Council we will continue to provide support where we can. We also are continuing to lead on the creation of the Shoreham Airshow memorial which will become a permanent fitting tribute on the banks of the Adur to everyone affected by the events of August 22, 2015."