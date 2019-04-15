Arrest Over Basingstoke Robberies

A man's been arrested by police investigating three robberies in the South Ham area of Basingstoke.

The 23-year-old man from Basingstoke was arrested on suspicion of robbery by officers on Sunday 14 April. He is currently in police custody.

All three took place in the South Ham area of the town and involved the use of weapon which resembled a handgun.

The first robbery took place at the One Stop shop in St Michael's Road at around 9pm on Monday 8 April.

A staff member was threatened and cash taken.

The second incident took place at the Taste of India restaurant in Burnaby Close between 8.20pm and 8.40pm on Saturday 13 April.

A man entered the restaurant and threatened a member of staff with what has been described as a BB gun.

The gun was fired and the member of staff sustained an injury to his neck. He was taken to hospital for treatment to a small wound.

The man fled and nothing was taken.

The third robbery took place at the Stop and Shop store in St Peters Road sometime between 12.15pm and 12.30pm on Sunday 14 April.

A member of staff was threatened and cash and cigarettes taken.

Police say officers from Basingstoke's Neighbourhood Policing Team will carry out extra patrols in South Ham.