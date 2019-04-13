Burglar Jailed After Social Snub

A burglar has been jailed for breaking into a woman's home in Bracknell after she blocked him on social media.

Stephen Brooker, 22 from Ripplesemere has also been given a restraining order.

Investigating officer Detective Constable Paul Bentley of Bracknell and Wokingham CID, said: "Brooker knew the victim and had previously tried to make contact with her on social media. The victim ignored these messages and blocked Brooker.

"Given the forensic evidence against him, I am pleased that Brooker admitted his guilt. The court has taken this matter seriously and imposed a substantial sentence, and also further safeguarded the victim and family with a restraining order.

"I think this sends a strong message to the people of Bracknell that Thames Valley Police will always investigate burglaries thoroughly and bring offenders to justice."