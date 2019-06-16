Cyclist Injured In Hit And Run In North Hampshire

16 June 2019, 09:34 | Updated: 16 June 2019, 09:37

Plymouth traffic car

Police are investigating a hit and run which left a cyclist seriously injured in the north Hampshire village of Crondall near Odiham.

Officers want to trace a silver pick up type vehicle that was in the area around the time it happened.

The cyclist was travelling north east on Pankridge Street, close to the Scout Hut when she was knocked off her bike at around 8.45pm on Tuesday, June 11. 

The 36-year-old woman suffered serious injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance.

PC Vikki Sharpe from Roads Policing, said:

“We would like to speak to any witnesses to the collision or anyone who saw a similar vehicle travelling in the area, either before or after the collision, to get in touch.

“We would also like to appeal to anyone who was in the locality around the right time to check any dash cam footage for silver pick up type vehicles.”

