Cyclist Robbed By Trio Armed With Knives In Oxford

A cyclist's been shoved off his bike, attacked and robbed by three men armed with knives in Oxford.

At around 9.20pm on Saturday (2/3) the victim, a 47-year-old man, was stopped whilst cycling home by three men on the Marston cycle path, close to Ferry Road.

All three offenders threatened the victim with knives and told him to give them money. The victim was pushed off his bike and kicked and punched. His wallet, phone and bracelet were stolen.

The victim suffered injuries to his head but did not require hospital treatment.

Police say the robbers were aged around 16 to 20 and was white, another Asian and the third black.

They were all on bicycles.

Investigating officer, PC Rebecca Nightingale, based at Oxford police station said:

“This was a frightening ordeal for the victim, who was threatened with knives.

“I am appealing to anybody who believes that they witnessed this robbery to contact police.

“Any information would be helpful in progressing our investigation.”