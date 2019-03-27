Motorcyclist Dies In Crash With Car Near Newbury

27 March 2019, 15:27 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 15:30

Road Closed Police Sign

An investigation's started into a biker's death near Newbury in a crash with a Mercedes.

At around 10.45am on Tuesday 26 March, officers were called to the B4494 close to Catmore following reports of a collision between a car and a motorcycle.

The car was a Grey Mercedes E class and the motorcycle a BMW K1300 in white and blue.

The biker, a 75-year-old man from Kidlington, died at the scene.

The man’s family have been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Senior investigating officer Sergeant Gary Doughty of the Joint Operations Unit for Roads Policing based at Three Mile Cross, said: 

“This was a tragic incident which has sadly seen a motorcyclist lose his life.

“I would like to appeal to anybody who witnessed the collision, or who may have dash-cam footage from the area on Tuesday to please contact the 24-hour non-emergency number quoting reference number 43190091953.

“Alternatively, you can make a report online, or call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”

