RAF Pilot Denies Trying To Kill Squadron Leader

25 March 2019, 17:26 | Updated: 25 March 2019, 17:31

Timothy Barry

A Royal Air Force pilot from Oxfordshire has denied attempting to murder his squadron leader partner but admitted assaulting her.

Flight Lieutenant Timothy Barry, 30, allegedly tried to kill Sarah Seddon in Cuxham on January 14 last year.

Both reportedly served in 33 Squadron, a helicopter squadron based at RAF Benson, when the alleged incident happened.

Barry, of Mill View, Cuxham, has denied attempted murder but admitted a count of assault occasioning actual bodily harm during a hearing at Oxford Crown Court.

He also denied a third charge of attempting to cause grievous bodily harm with intent.

Barry, represented by Lisa Wilding QC, appeared in the dock wearing a dark suit, blue shirt and patterned navy tie.

He spoke to confirm his name and enter pleas to the charges.

The trial was listed to be opened on Monday but was adjourned after an expert witness suffered medical problems.

Judge Ian Pringle QC said it was a "matter of deep regret" the trial was unable to start and scheduled it to be heard on November 11 2019.

Barry was bailed.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Can Shell really crack the green energy market?

UK & World

Pressure builds over deaths of people with a learning disability or autism in care

UK & World

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's nursery

What will Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's baby nursery look like and how much will it cost?

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ukrainian singer MARUV will no longer compete in Eurovision 2019

Why are Ukraine banned from performing at the Eurovision Song Contest and why isn't MARUV performing?

Music

Scarlett Moffatt strikes a pose on the red carpet

Scarlett Moffatt looks unrecognisable in throwback snap

Celebrities

National treasure Sir David Attenborough urges us to tackle climate change

Sir David Attenborough's Climate Change documentary: Here's what the new film covers

TV & Movies

Rick Edwards joined us in the Heart studio

Rick Edwards says there’s ‘no excuse’ for producers not to support ‘fragile’ reality stars

Celebrities

Celebrity Sightings In London - February 7, 2013

Geri Halliwell furious with Mel B amid fears sex claims would derail Spice Girls tour

Showbiz

The 'genius' hack is said to easily remove splinters from your child (stock image)

Mum reveals 'magic' Nurofen tube hack that easily removes splinters from children

Lifestyle