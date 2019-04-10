Arrest Made In Solihull Hit-and-Run Murder Investigation

10 April 2019, 17:06 | Updated: 10 April 2019, 17:09

Steven Day

Detectives investigating the death of Steven Day, who died following a hit-and-run in Solihull in July last year, have arrested a man on suspicion of

The 38-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday morning and is currently in custody for questioning.

A murder investigation was launched as it is believed Mr Day, who was 46, was deliberately hit by a VW Golf at around 5pm on Monday 16 July on Warwick Road in Olton.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of dangerous driving and murder after handing himself into West Midlands Police on Friday 20 July.

He was released pending investigation.

 

