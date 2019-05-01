Birmingham Man Jailed For Raping 11 Year-Old Girl

1 May 2019, 06:06 | Updated: 1 May 2019, 06:11

Michael Collins Birmingham Sex Offender Child Rapi

A man who raped an 11-year-old girl over three decades ago when she was staying at his home with her friend has been jailed for 17 years.

The victim, who is now in her late 40's, came forward about what had happened to her two years ago.

Michael Collins, who is now aged 64, raped the child twice while his wife and newborn baby slept in another room at their home in Northfield. He then threatened the girl, telling her he owned a gun and that if she told anyone what he had done, she would be taken into care.

Detective Constable Louise Ford, from the Public Protection Central Complex Team, said:  “This woman has spent years struggling to cope with what happened to her as a child, but finally found the confidence to report it to us. The length of time that has elapsed since she was raped made no difference to how seriously we treated her report. It was fully investigated, with the result that Collins is now finally having to face up to the consequences of inflicting terrible suffering on an innocent child.

“I hope this case will give other victims confidence to come forward and report abuse to us, knowing that we will take them seriously and thoroughly investigate their allegations.”

Michael Collins, of Springthorpe Green in Erdington, was found guilty of two counts of rape and sentenced to 17 years in prison. He has also been placed on the Sex Offender Register for life.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Will Baby Sussex arrive today?

Meghan Markle tipped to give birth TODAY

Royals

Next sales lifted by 'unusually warm' weather

UK & World

Sri Lanka attacks: Islamic State may have 'new strategy', president warns

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Dan Osborne has spoken out about his marriage problems

Dan Osborne admits he 'doesn't know' whether he'll stay married to Jacqueline Jossa

Celebrities

Kelly Brook looked ready for summer in this cute dress

Kelly Brook's on-air look: Get the Heart presenter's black and white animal print dress

Celebrities

Katie Price has undergone a third facelift - leaving her unrecognisable

Katie Price facelift results revealed after she underwent her THIRD round of surgery in Turkey

Celebrities

Faye Brookes has quit Coronation Street

Coronation Street star Faye Brookes QUITS Kate Connor role just days after Tristan Gemmill’s shock exit

TV & Movies

Michael Jackson and Debbie Rowe are parents to Prince and Paris Jackson

How many kids did Debbie Rowe and Michael Jackson have together?

Celebrities

Sonic the Hedgehog, which stars comedy actor Jim Carrey, is speeding towards its release date later this year.

Sonic the Hedgehog movie: When is it released in the UK and who’s in the cast with Jim Carrey?

TV & Movies