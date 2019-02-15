Black Country Police Raid Finds Hundreds Of Cannabis Plants

15 February 2019, 08:33 | Updated: 15 February 2019, 08:35

Cannabis bunker Wolves

Hundreds of cannabis plants have been found in the Black Country in an underground bunker, after a police drugs swoop.

Officers found the secret back garden at an address in Bushbury Road, Wolverhampton yesterday morning.

Almost 20 plants were found at first, but police then carried out further searches after seeing some suspicious panelling. 

 It revealed an underground set up with around 250 more plants.

Two men, aged 57 and 41, have been arrested on suspicion of producing cannabis and are being questioned by police.

Cannabis plants Wolves

Inspector Stephanie Furber, from Wolverhampton Police, said: "The plants were well hidden but officers acted on their suspicions and discovered the cannabis factory.

"Drugs will not be tolerated on the streets of Wolverhampton as they not only destroy lives themselves, but can lead to further crime."

Latest News

See more Latest News

Google 'satisfies' Russian regulator over censorship demands - report

UK & World

River swells to 37 miles wide in 'once-in-a-century' floods in Queensland, Australia

UK & World

Ryanair flight from Glasgow to Malaga diverted after 'fist fight in aisle'

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News