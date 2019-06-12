Commonwealth Games Federation Commission Visits Birmingham

12 June 2019, 07:17 | Updated: 12 June 2019, 08:08

Commonwealth Games Birmingham Logo 2022

The Commonwealth Games Federation Coordination Commission is set to visit Birmingham with just over three years to go until the start of the 2022 Commonwealth Games.

The Coordination Commission (CoCom) is responsible for delivery oversight of the Games. It is tasked with monitoring Games delivery to scope, schedule and budget with a focus on efficiency and effectiveness.

The CoCom will be held in Birmingham from 12-13 June. It will be their second visit to the West Midlands to look at preparations for the 2022 Commonwealth Games following the first in December 2018.

 

Leading the Birmingham 2022 team, who'll be meeting with CoCom representatives, is Ian Reid, Chief Executive Officer, and he spoke about the visit: "We are looking forward to welcoming the Commonwealth Games Federation Coordination Commission back to Birmingham.

"Not only is it a chance to provide them with an update on our progress but it's also a valuable opportunity to get their advice and input, as we move forward with organising the 22nd edition of the Commonwealth Games - the biggest sport and cultural event ever to be staged in the West Midlands.

"We'll be updating the CoCom on all of the progress we've made over the last six months, as well as talking through our exciting plans for the second half of this year and beyond."

