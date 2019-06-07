Coventry City Confirm Groundshare With Blues For 2019/20

7 June 2019, 12:34 | Updated: 7 June 2019, 12:35

St Andrews

The Sky Blues have confirmed they will play their 2019/20 seasons games at Birmingham City's St Andrews Trillion Trophy Stadium.

Coventry City had delayed an announcement hoping a deal could be agreed with Wasps, to play at the Ricoh Arena, but no agreement was in place.

They say their "...situation in regard the Ricoh Arena is a complex one and we have every sympathy for their plight, and that of their supporters."

All efforts will be made to make sure match days will be made enjoyable for both Sky Blue and Birmingham City fans.

More details will follow from the clubs.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jeremy Kyle asked to attend reality TV inquiry

Showbiz

Storm Miguel THREATENS to flood the UK as Met Office issues weather warning

Storm Miguel THREATENS to flood the UK as Met Office issues weather warning

Weather

Sally Challen: No retrial for killing abusive husband in hammer attack

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Callum is the latest Love Island hopeful

Who is Callum Macleod? Love Island 2019 contestant and aircraft engineer coupled up with Amber Gill

TV & Movies

Amber Gill is one of the first Love Island 2019 contestants

Who is Amber Gill? Love Island 2019 contestant and beauty therapist coupled up with Callum Macleod

TV & Movies

Amy Hart has some famous connections

Who is Amy Hart? Love Island 2019 contestant and former Miss United Kingdom coupled up with Curtis Pritchard

TV & Movies

This Instagram model has been criticised by fans

Instagram model slammed for posting 'full makeup’ photo during labour

Lifestyle

Love Island's Joe Garratt

Who is Joe Garratt? Love Island 2019 contestant and catering company owner from London

TV & Movies

EastEnders won't be on tonight

Why isn't EastEnders on BBC One tonight?

TV & Movies