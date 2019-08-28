Former Tamworth Dance Teacher Charged With Historical Child Sex Offences

28 August 2019, 12:03 | Updated: 28 August 2019, 12:05

A former dance teacher has been charged with committing a string of sex offences against 10 girls and a boy between 1967 and 1991.

Neil Walter Harris, 74, was remanded in custody following a five-minute hearing at Birmingham Magistrates' Court on Wednesday charged with 36 counts of indecent assault.

Harris, of Manta Road, Dosthill, Tamworth, Staffordshire, spoke only to confirm his personal details and to say he had "no comment on this occasion" when asked to indicate his pleas.

All the offences are alleged to have been carried out in Birmingham by Harris, who worked as a ballet teacher.

After not guilty pleas were entered on his behalf, Harris was ordered to appear for a further hearing at Birmingham Crown Court on September 25.

Adjourning the case, District Judge David Robinson told the pensioner: "Mr Harris, you are charged with 36 offences of indecent assault and you have given no indication of plea.

"I am sending your case to Birmingham Crown Court for a plea hearing. In the meantime you will be remanded in custody."

