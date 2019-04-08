Gun Fired Inside Coventry Pub

8 April 2019, 06:08 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 06:19

Tiger Moth Willenhall Coventry

West Midlands Police has launched an investigation after a man discharged a shotgun inside a Coventry pub.

It’s thought a group of men pulled up in a car outside the Tiger Moth in Quorn Way, Willenhall, at around 3.15pm on Saturday (6th) before one ran into the entrance area and opened fire.

The blast caused damage to windows but there were no reported injuries.

A car believed to have been used in the shooting was later recovered by police in Ridgethorpe and has been seized for forensic analysis.

West Midlands Police Detective Inspector Jon Kiteley, said: "This was a shocking incident in which someone has opened fire with a shotgun inside a pub in the middle of the day.

"It’s not clear if there was an intended target or if the offender carried out the shooting as an act of intimidation. Either way, it’s a hugely reckless act and - with about a dozen people in the pub at the time - it’s lucky no-one was seriously injured or killed.

"We’ve launched an investigation; CCTV is being examined and witness statements taken. If anyone was in or near the pub and saw what happened I would urge them to get in touch."

