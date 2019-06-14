Jury Fails To Reach Verdict Over Wolverhampton Murder Trial

14 June 2019, 14:12 | Updated: 14 June 2019, 14:14

Sarbjit Kaur

The jury in the trial of a building company boss accused of murdering his wife at their family home has been discharged after failing to reach a verdict.

Gurpreet Singh, 44, had denied strangling his wife, 38-year-old seamstress Sarbjit Kaur, at the detached house in Rookery Lane, Wolverhampton, in February last year.

An "unknown accomplice" wearing a Parka-style coat and carrying a Sports Direct bag had been shown on CCTV walking up the house's driveway and later leaving on the morning of the murder, the jury had been told.

But despite exhaustive efforts, police had been unable to track down the individual , believed to be a woman.

Jurors at Birmingham Crown Court had been deliberating for 10 days but, asked on Friday by the judge if there was a reasonable prospect of a majority agreeing a verdict, the jury's forewoman replied: "No."

The seven women and three men of the jury had already unanimously acquitted Singh on Wednesday of offering to pay £20,000 to a would-be hit-man to kill his previous spouse.

David Mason QC, prosecuting, told the court the Crown Prosecution Service would be seeking a retrial.

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Duchess appeared on Blue Peter last night

Kate Middleton reveals how she boosts her kids' mental wellbeing with parenting tip

Royals

Listeria outbreak: Two more patients die after eating hospital food

UK & World

Conservative leadership field slims to six as Boris Johnson agrees to TV debate

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Molly-Mae and Maura clash over boxer Tommy Fury

Molly-Mae and new girl Maura go head-to-head as they compete for Tommy's affections

TV & Movies

Anton's very proud of his gym and place of work

Where is Anton Danyluk's gym in Scotland and what is the Love Island star's business called?

TV & Movies

New Love Island girl Elma takes a fancy to Scottish gym owner Anton Danyluk

Love Island's Anton Danyluk FINALLY gets the attention he deserves - as Elma takes a fancy to him

TV & Movies

Zak has tributed his late dad

Robin Williams' son names his newborn baby in honour of his late father

Celebrities

The islander has got women everywhere wondering how she gets her hair looking so effortless

Love Island's Lucie uses a £3 texturising spray for her beach waves

TV & Movies

Festival season is finally upon us...

Festival essentials: From wellies and tents to rain macs - we've got you covered

Lifestyle