Man Dies In Staffordshire Reservoir

1 July 2019, 05:35 | Updated: 1 July 2019, 05:49

Chasewater Google Maps

A 21-year-old man had died after getting into difficulty at a reservoir in Staffordshire.

Emergency services were called after the man and a teenage girl were seen struggling in the water in Burntwood on Sunday evening.

It is the latest death during Britain's hot spell, with three men's bodies pulled from the sea off the coast of south-west England on Thursday and Friday.

Two were discovered near Torquay on Thursday and one was found near Prussia Cove, Cornwall, on Friday.

This followed the death of 12-year-old Shukri Yahya Abdi, who drowned in the River Irwell in Bury on Thursday.

Staffordshire Police said medics, the fire service and the air ambulance were called to Chasewater Reservoir at around 6pm, with a girl making it safely out of the water but the man pronounced dead at the scene.

The force said it is continuing to investigate how the pair got into difficulty.

