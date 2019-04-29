Man Jailed For Armed robbery On A Disabled Woman

29 April 2019, 17:09 | Updated: 29 April 2019, 17:15

Norman Leon

A man has been jailed after going on a 24-hour violent robbery spree last December when a 73-year-old woman was threatened with a knife and pushed to the ground.

Leon Norman, 19, began the first of four violent attacks on 27 December 2018, at around 9am.

He approached a 73-year-old woman who had parked her specially adapted mobility car at the Swan Shopping Centre in Yardley. Within seconds of getting out of her car, a Vauxhall Corsa, she was approached by Norman who produced a large knife and demanded she hand over the keys.

The woman, terrified at what was happening, attempted to defend herself by hitting him with her walking stick.

Norman then grabbed her and pushed her to the floor resulting in her hitting her head before taking the keys and getting in her car.

Thinking he had got away with the Corsa, Norman sped off but hit the kerb leaving the car undrivable, before jumping into a white BMW 3 series that was following him.

Less than 24 hours later at a Costcutters store on Coventry Road, Norman who had just been refused a sale of cigarettes, became verbally abusive to a shop worker and returned seconds later with a machete and smashed the glass door of the shop.

He then travelled four miles up the road to a newsagent in Chelmsley Wood where he again brandished a machete and threatened the shop worker to move away from the till.

Within the hour and on the final stretch of his rampage, Norman travelled to Whittington Oval, Lea Hall and set upon his next victim, a postman.

The postman, who was collecting mail from a post box, was approached by two men, one being Norman, who demanded the keys to his van.

He attempted to defend himself when the men started punching him in the head and body which resulted in him dropping the keys, providing the men access to the van.

The postman tried to stop them but was unsuccessful and Normal fled in the van.

An image of Norman was released by the force which led to his arrest and he was charged with two counts of robbery, attempted robbery and affray.

At Birmingham Crown Court on Friday 26th April Norman, of no fixed address, pleaded guilty and was jailed for four years for robbery on a disabled woman, three years for attempted robbery, three years for robbery on the postman and 22 months for affray - all to run concurrently.

 

