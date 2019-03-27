Men Jailed For County Lines In Telford

Two men have been jailed for their part in a county lines drug network travelling into Telford.

Gurpreet Singh and Mohammed Tayyab were arrested last year after police intercepted a planned drugs deal in Arleston in Wellington.

On Monday 25 March they were sentenced for a total of 12 and a half years after previously pleading guilty at Shrewsbury Crown Court on Monday 14 January.

Gurpreet Singh, 34, of All Saints Road in Wolverhampton, was sentenced to 40 months for possession with intent to supply heroin, 40 months for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine and six months for dangerous driving.

Mohammed Tayyab (pictured), 24, of Membury Road in Birmingham, was sentenced to 40 months for possession with intent to supply heroin and 40 months for possession with intent to supply crack cocaine.