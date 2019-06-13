Murder Investigation: Man Stabbed To Death During Fight In Coventry

A man has been stabbed to death in Coventry.

Police were called to reports of a fight in gardens behind Franklin Grove at around 2:30pm yesterday (12th June).

A man believed to be in his early 20's and from the city was found with a serious stab wound to his leg and pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon remains in place this morning (13th June) while forensics experts continue scouring the scene for evidence.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, said: “Clearly the investigation is at an early stage but we have already made good progress and spoken to a number of potentially key witnesses.

“We understand a group of around six or seven young men were fighting in rear gardens off Franklin Grove when one suffered the fatal stab wound. Moments earlier they were seen running across Tile Hill Lane.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or people making off from the scene, to get in touch as they may have seen something important.

“And if anyone believes they know who may have been involved then I would ask them to get in touch. They can speak anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers; they won’t be asked for their names and calls cannot be traced.”