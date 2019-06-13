Murder Investigation: Man Stabbed To Death During Fight In Coventry

13 June 2019, 08:57 | Updated: 13 June 2019, 09:00

Crime Scene Police Tape

A man has been stabbed to death in Coventry.

Police were called to reports of a fight in gardens behind Franklin Grove at around 2:30pm yesterday (12th June).

A man believed to be in his early 20's and from the city was found with a serious stab wound to his leg and pronounced dead at the scene.

A cordon remains in place this morning (13th June) while forensics experts continue scouring the scene for evidence.

Senior Investigating Officer, Detective Inspector Nick Barnes, said: “Clearly the investigation is at an early stage but we have already made good progress and spoken to a number of potentially key witnesses.

“We understand a group of around six or seven young men were fighting in rear gardens off Franklin Grove when one suffered the fatal stab wound. Moments earlier they were seen running across Tile Hill Lane.

“I would urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened, or people making off from the scene, to get in touch as they may have seen something important.

“And if anyone believes they know who may have been involved then I would ask them to get in touch. They can speak anonymously to the charity Crimestoppers; they won’t be asked for their names and calls cannot be traced.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Chernobyl writer urges tourists to respect the disaster zone

Chernobyl writer urges tourists to 'respect' the nuclear site after influencers take selfies in exclusion zone

TV & Movies

Spice Girls film 'in the works and even Victoria Beckham is on board'

Showbiz

Nurse re-arrested over several baby deaths in Cheshire is bailed

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

We've rounded up a selection of fit dads for your viewing pleasure

Father's Day 2019: Vote for your favourite celebrity dad

Lifestyle

Rochelle's mirror selfie has confused fans

Rochelle Humes confuses fans with twin mirror selfie

Celebrities

Harley has showed off his dramatic transformation on Instagram

Ex-Love Islander Harley Judge shocks fans with body builder transformation pictures

Celebrities

Holly Willoughby's latest outfit is amazing today

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's pleated peaches skirt

Celebrities

Spice Girls animated movie CONFIRMED by Emma Bunton

Spice Girls animated movie CONFIRMED by Emma Bunton

Celebrities

Sherif's exit from Love Island remains a mystery

Love Island bosses 'will NEVER reveal why Sherif got axe... as it could END show'

TV & Movies