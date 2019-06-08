Police Name West Brom Murder Victim

8 June 2019, 11:26 | Updated: 8 June 2019, 11:29

Damien Howl

Police have named a man who died after being found with serious head injuries in West Bromwich.

42 year old Damian Howl died in hospital after being found at the back of a house in Heath Lane on Wednesday.

Marcus Parchment is accused of assaulting Damian Howl and leaving him with fatal head injuries.

Mr Howl, from West Bromwich, was rushed to hospital in a critical condition in the early hours of Wednesday morning (5 June) but he failed to recover from his injuries and died later the same day.

West Midlands Police detectives arrested Parchment, also 42, shortly after Mr Howl's body was found and on Friday night detectives charged him with murder.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Thomas Cook break-up looms as Fosun plots tour operator bid

UK & World

Meghan Markle Trooping The Colour

Motherhood Suits you Meghan! New mum looks glowing as she joins husband Harry to celebrate The Queen's birthday at Trooping the Colour

Royals

Meghan Markle is spotted for the first time since giving birth to her baby son.

Meghan Markle seen for the first time since birth of Prince Archie

Royals

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Love Island newcomer Danny Williams sent fans into meltdown ahead of his arrival in the villa.

Love Island fans go wild for hunky newcomer Danny Williams

TV & Movies

Callum dumped from villa

Love Island viewers brand show 'unfair' as Callum becomes the first to leave the villa

TV & Movies

Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s thunderbolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it

Love Island fans are obsessed with Lucie’s lightening bolt swimsuit, and here’s where you can buy it

TV & Movies

Stacey Solomon announces the name of her and Joe Swash's baby boy as Rex

Stacey Solomon announces the name of her and Joe Swash's baby boy as Rex

Celebrities

Pumping breast milk can often feel daunting for mothers

Woman shares breastfeeding hack that helps you produce more milk

Lifestyle

Curtis and his brother were attacked

What happened to Curtis Pritchard during attack and what has AJ's brother said about the assault?

TV & Movies