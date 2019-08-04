West Midlands Burglary Victim Fakes Heart Attack

4 August 2019, 08:16 | Updated: 4 August 2019, 08:18

police car

A 69-year-old woman feigned a heart attack to deter a burglar who had broken into her home, police said.

Officers said the culprit fetched his victim a glass of water before continuing to take cash, jewellery and alcohol before making off in the homeowners' Suzuki Swift.

West Midlands Police said the suspect entered the home in Reservoir Passage in the early hours of Friday morning and woke up the victim in her bedroom "demanding money and making threats".

The suspect is white, in his mid 20s, slim, and spoke with a Black Country accent.

He was wearing black tracksuit bottoms with white stripes and a black jacket, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call police on 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

 

Latest News

See more Latest News

Moise Kean joins Everton from Juventus

Sport

Prince Harry wished his "amazing wife" a happy birthday on the couple's Sussex Royal Instagram account.

Prince Harry pays sweet tribute to his 'amazing wife' Meghan Markle on her birthday

Royals

Hong Kong protests: Reward of 1 million HK dollars for information on China flag protester

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Ant McPartlin will return to Saturday Night Takeaway alongside Dec Donnelly after two years away.

Ant McPartlin ‘set to return to Saturday Night Takeaway’ alongside Declan Donnelly after two-year break

TV & Movies

Tommy and Molly are reportedly "so busy with meetings and filming for the reunion they’ve barely unpacked their suitcases".

Love Island's Molly-Mae and Tommy Fury FINALLY spotted together amid split rumours

TV & Movies

Love Island's Maura Higgins has snagged herself a presenting role on ITV's This Morning.

Love Island's Maura Higgins lands presenting role as no-nonsense agony aunt on This Morning

TV & Movies

Paul Hollywood has reportedly been dumped by his girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fulham.

Paul Hollywood 'DUMPED' by girlfriend Summer Monteys-Fullam after 'asking her to sign gagging order'

Celebrities

A flock of seagulls attacked a two-year-old

Flock of 'vicious' seagulls attack toddler, 2, just days after killing her pet dog

Lifestyle

The face fake tan has racked up a large number of five-star reviews

These 'genius' tanning drops you don't need to wash off have dozens of five-star reviews

Beauty