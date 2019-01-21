West Midlands Police Prepared For Rise In Hate Crime As Brexit Deadline Looms

There's a worry police forces could be busier than they've ever been in the weeks leading up to the UK leaving the EU.

A Freedom of Information request by Heart revealed almost 1,500 crimes and incidents relating to Brexit were reported to police in England, Wales and Northern Ireland in the three years to last September.

The figures, which span the time leading up to, during and after the EU referendum in 2016, include 121 here in the West Midlands.

The offences include more serious crime like assault and harassment, as well as from people worried about demonstrations and banners being placed in public spaces.

Alena Useinovic lives in Birmingham, but is originally from Germany. She told Heart she's experienced a change in attitudes towards her since the UK voted to leave the EU.

The West Midlands Police Federation told us they're prepared for a rise in Brexit-related crime as March 29th nears.

Many forces are planning to deal with the fall out from Brexit, with some annual leave in the weeks around the UK's withdrawal.