Woman Charged Over Crash Which Killed Birmingham Six Year Old

28 March 2019, 12:30 | Updated: 28 March 2019, 12:38

Janatul Bakya

A woman has been charged with causing the death of six-year-old Jannatul Bakya by dangerous driving.

The young girl was hit by a car while crossing the road in Smethwick on 28th July last year.

She was with her father on their way to evening prayers when the crash happened on Oldbury Road - the six year-old died at the scene.

West Midlands Police arrested 27-year-old Andjele Vranjes of Beakes Road, Bearwood shortly after the collision. She is due to appear at Walsall Magistrates Court this afternoon (28 March).

