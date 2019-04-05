Woman Charged With Husband's Murder In Birmingham

A woman has been charged with murder after her husband was stabbed to death in Birmingham.

53 year-old Deborah Carroll is accused of killing John Carroll, 52, who died in hospital on Tuesday following the alleged attack in the Selly Oak area of the city.

He was found with a serious stab wound in a property in Alwold Court, Barnes Hill, at around 1am.

His wife has been charged with his murder and will appear before magistrates in Birmingham on Friday.

Detective Inspector Hannah Whitehouse, from West Midlands Police's homicide team, said:

"This is a significant step forward in our investigation, but I would urge anyone with information which may assist our inquiries to get in touch via 101 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111."