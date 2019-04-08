Woman Stabbed In Stomach In Tipton

8 April 2019, 06:34 | Updated: 8 April 2019, 06:38

Cameron Pace

West Midlands Police has issued an appeal to trace a man suspected of attacking a woman with a knife – and ramming a police car.

Cameron Pace is wanted for questioning over a stabbing at an address in Tipton on Friday (5th) morning that left a 23-year-old woman with knife wounds to her stomach.

Officers have been trying to locate Pace, from Hill Street in Tipton, since the incident and at 6pm on Saturday (6th) a patrol car spotted the suspect behind the wheel of a Renault Clio in Tipton’s Brick Kiln Lane.

However, the 22-year-old rammed the police vehicle before abandoning the Clio and fleeing on foot. 

A wanted appeal has now been issued and anyone with information on Pace’s whereabouts is urged to call West Midlands Police.

Detective Inspector Dave Sproson from the force’s Public Protection Unit, said: “If anyone believes they have seen Cameron Pace, or suspects they know where he is, I’d ask them to get in contact immediately.

“I would also ask Cameron himself to make contact: we need to speak to him to understand what has happened and to hear his side of the story.”

The victim was released from hospital on Friday evening following treatment.

