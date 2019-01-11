Worcester Man Charged Under New 999 Worker Assault Bill

A 54 year old man from Worcester has become one of the first people to be charged under the Assault on Emergency Workers Bill.

It came into effect in November 2018 giving courts more power to impose stronger sentences.

The man was arrested on Thursday (10 January) morning after police were called to a domestic incident.

He's accused of punching two police officers in the arm and jaw and has been charged with two counts of assault.

John Campion, West Mercia Police Crime Commissioner welcomed the charges, he says, "No one should come to work expecting to be

assaulted. The change in law, is something which I've long campaigned for, as part of my Behind the Badge and I'm pleased to see it being used

to protect our hard working officers and staff."

The new bill also doubles the maximum sentence for an assault against an emergency worker from six to twelve months in prison.