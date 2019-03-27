Family tribute to Zack Lang

27 March 2019, 13:11 | Updated: 27 March 2019, 13:13

Chippenham collision victim

A tribute has been released by the family of 12-year-old Zack Lang who died following a collision in Chippenham last week.

A statement from them said: "As a family, we are all absolutely devastated, just as much as our close friends are.

"It is difficult to describe how much we are going to miss our beautiful, live wire of a boy.

"Zack was full of mischief and brought so much happiness and laughter to our lives.

"We would like to say a massive thank you to everyone who has given us support; whether it was by messages, donations to the Justgiving page or flowers and kind words down by the tree.

"At this time, the family would still appreciate their privacy and the time together during this difficult time."

