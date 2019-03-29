Road closures for Honda march in Swindon

29 March 2019, 09:37 | Updated: 29 March 2019, 09:40

Entrance to Honda plant in Swindon

Some roads in the centre of Swindon will be closed on Saturday as Honda workers take part in a march and rally against plans to close the plant.

The march starts at 11.30am from the County Ground car park and County Road will be shut to all traffic from 9am.

Swindon Borough Council say the County Ground car park will not be open to vehicles so drivers should park in one of the following carparks:

Spring Gardens carpark (SN1 2BF)
Princes Street and Wyvern carpark (SN1 2SD)
Whalebridge carpark (SN1 1TN)
Fleming Way carpark (SN1 2HG)

Fleming Way, Princes Street, Commercial Road, Milton Road and Faringdon Road will also be closed to all traffic from 11.15am.

A rolling road block will be in operation so that roads can be reopened as soon as possible.

Honda rally in Swindon

