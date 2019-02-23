Support for Swindon's Honda workers

Swindon Borough Council say the town's community spirit and generosity has come to the fore following the devastating news that the Honda plant would be closing in 2021.

They have received practical offers of support from businesses and individuals from across the county and beyond.

The Council asks that all offers of support be sent to support@swindon.gov.uk where they can be coordinated and considered.

Councillor Oliver Donachie, Swindon Borough Council's Cabinet Member for Economic Prosperity, said: ''I have been impressed by the generosity and spirit shown by the Swindon and wider community this week, offering practical help and support to everyone affected by Hondaâ€™s announcement.

''We must respect that Honda needs to go through a formal process of consulting its workforce in Swindon before any final decisions are taken. This will take time to do.

''As part of the work of the Swindon Taskforce, we would ask for any further kind offers of support be sent to support@swindon.gov.uk, so we can coordinate and follow-up as and when appropriate.''

A special Taskforce met for the first time last week to look at ways of helping the 3,500 workers affected.

In a joint statement, the Taskforce set out its first priority, which is to make the case to Honda that investment in vehicles of the future is best done in Swindon.