Vandals target Amesbury skatepark

Police are trying to find vandals who daubed graffiti around an Amesbury skatepark.

Various slogans and abusive language were spray painted on to the concrete bowls of the facility on the Kingsgate estate.

It happened sometime between the 17th and 20th of May.

PCSO Mark Douse, from the Wiltshire South CPT, said: "Criminal damage like this is unnecessary, unsightly and irresponsible. The damage caused here isn't a huge amount but it is the social impact that should be considered - some of the language used isn't family friendly.

"The complete disregard shown for a community facility, used by children and their parents, is really quite saddening and we'd really like to find out who is responsible. "

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 54190048986. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 080055511 and leave information anonymously.