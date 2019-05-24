Vandals target Amesbury skatepark

24 May 2019, 15:27 | Updated: 24 May 2019, 15:29

Amesbury graffiti

Police are trying to find vandals who daubed graffiti around an Amesbury skatepark.

Various slogans and abusive language were spray painted on to the concrete bowls of the facility on the Kingsgate estate.

It happened sometime between the 17th and 20th of May.

Amesbury graffiti

PCSO Mark Douse, from the Wiltshire South CPT, said: "Criminal damage like this is unnecessary, unsightly and irresponsible. The damage caused here isn't a huge amount but it is the social impact that should be considered - some of the language used isn't family friendly.

"The complete disregard shown for a community facility, used by children and their parents, is really quite saddening and we'd really like to find out who is responsible. "

Anyone with information is asked to call 101 and quote crime reference 54190048986. Alternatively you can call Crimestoppers on 080055511 and leave information anonymously.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Buckingham Palace releases details of Donald Trump's official state visit

UK & World

Lionel Messi admits Barcelona let Liverpool 'walk all over them' in semi-final defeat

Sport

Sky Data poll: Majority of Britons want a general election when new PM is in place

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Should you be wearing suncream everyday?

What does SPF mean, should you wear factor 50 sun cream and how often should you apply it?

Lifestyle

Joe Swash is in a relationship with Stacey Solomon

Does Joe Swash have a child? I’m A Celebrity host’s son, Stacey Solomon birth details and age revealed

Showbiz

Rachel Riley announced her pregnancy on Twitter

Rachel Riley announces she's expecting her first baby Strictly star Pasha Kovalev

Celebrities

Gary Barlow posted a rare video of his son Daniel on Instagram

Who is Gary Barlow’s son Daniel, how old is he and how many kids does the Take That star have with wife Dawn?

Celebrities

The brand new cocktails will be perfect for the weekend

These cheeky cans will bring the bar to your bedroom this bank holiday weekend

Food & Health

Lisa and Zak married for a second time on Emmerdale

How long has Emmerdale actress Jane Cox played Lisa Dingle?

TV & Movies