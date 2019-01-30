Chinese Jane Eyre film could be shot in Bradford

There are plans for a Chinese film version of Jane Eyre to be made in Bradford.

The film project is in its early stages but producers in China have been in talks with Bradford UNESCO City of Film about creating a contemporary re-telling of Charlotte Bronte's novel, Jane Eyre.

It's hoped filming would take place in in Qingdao in China and also in West Yorkshire including the Parsonage in Haworth where the Bronte sisters lived.

Jayne Eyre has been hugely popular in China since the story was first published there in 1925 and and the novel is a staple text in schools across China.

David Wilson the Director of Bradford UNESCO City of Film says: "The making of a film like this would benefit our District in so many ways, shining the spotlight on the city, our iconic moorland locations and attracting the growing phenomenon of screen tourism."