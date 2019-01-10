Woman dies after crash near Barnstaple

10 January 2019, 12:16

Devon & Cornwall police car

Police were called to the A39 near Brynsworthy Bickington this morning (10th January).

 
 A 59 year old woman has died after being hit by a tipper truck.

Police were called at around 7.45am following reports of a collision between a tipper truck and a pedestrian near Brynsworthy Bickington, near Barnstaple.

Road closures are in place at Westleigh, at Roundswell Roundabout and the Instow turn off to allow emergency services to work at the scene.

Closures are expected to remain in place until the middle of the afternoon at the earliest as scene investigation work continues; road users are advised to avoid the area. 

Anyone who witnessed the incident or who may have dashcam that could aid with police enquiries are asked to contact 101, quoting log number 0089 for 10 January. 

 
 

