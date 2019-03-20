Cannabis factory uncovered in North Somerset

More than 200 cannabis plants have been found growing at a property in North Somerset.

Police say the plants are worth around £250,000.

They were alerted by a strong smell coming from the building in Cadbury Camp Lane, Clapton in Gordano on Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed ad officers found them growing in every room on the first floor and many more in rooms on the ground floor containing mature cannabis plants, together with equipment.

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have information to help their investigation. If you can help please contact them quoting reference 5219057739