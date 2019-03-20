Cannabis factory uncovered in North Somerset

20 March 2019, 14:11 | Updated: 20 March 2019, 14:16

North Somerset

More than 200 cannabis plants have been found growing at a property in North Somerset.

Police say the plants are worth around £250,000.

They were alerted by a strong smell coming from the building in Cadbury Camp Lane, Clapton in Gordano on Tuesday.

A search warrant was executed ad officers found them growing in every room on the first floor and many more in rooms on the ground floor containing mature cannabis plants, together with equipment.

North Somerset

Police are keen to hear from anyone who may have information to help their investigation. If you can help please contact them quoting reference 5219057739

Latest News

See more Latest News

Fed sees no US interest rate rise this year as economy slows

UK & World

Trent Alexander-Arnold withdraws from England squad

Sport

Woman, 104, arrested at care home by police to fulfil bucket list wish

Quirky

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Kelly Brook

Kelly Brook’s on-air look: Get the Heart presenter’s floral midi dress and black patent boots

Celebrities

Caroline Flack

Love Island 2019 contestants: latest rumours and updates revealed

TV & Movies

Gringotts Bank is coming to the Harry Potter Studio Tour in April

FIRST LOOK: Gringotts Wizarding bank arrives at at Warner Bros Studio Tour London

Lifestyle

Toy Story 4 screen grab

Toy Story 4 trailer: Who sings the song in the trailer? Who are the new characters? Release date and plot

TV & Movies

Stranger Things asset

Stranger Things Season 3 trailer: Plot, cast and air date of Netflix series revealed

Showbiz

Many people have been choosing some unusual names for their babies (stock image)

Awesome, Favour and LUCIFER among most unusual baby names of 2019

Lifestyle