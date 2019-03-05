Clean air zone approved for Bath

Councillors have approved controversial plans to introduce a clean air zone in Bath.

They hope it will help reduce dangerous levels of pollution and improve long-term health benefits for people living, working and visiting the city.

Bath and North East Somerset’s cabinet approved a plan which exempts cars from being charged to drive in the zone, but charges higher emission buses, coaches, HGVs, LGVs/vans, private hire vehicles and taxis.

Detailed plans will now be sent to the Government, with the scheme likely to start in December 2020.

Councillor Bob Goodman, cabinet member for Development and Neighbourhoods, said: “This is a really important day for the city. Over the years there has been a lot of talk about air quality and I am delighted that at last we have made some big decisions on this extremely important issue.

“While there is great deal more work to do, I want to once again thank everyone who took part in the consultation, the largest we have had in the city over a single issue. Whatever view people expressed I hope they will recognise we engaged openly before making this ground-breaking decision.

“It has taken many months to reach this point and it has not been easy however I believe we have struck the right balance and are now in a position to start to cut harmful pollutants and make our beautiful city clean and green for everyone.”