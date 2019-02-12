Farmers urged to talk about depression

Long working hours, isolation and money concerns are having a real impact on the mental health of farmers and their families.

Now a new campaign has started urging them to talk about anxiety and depression and seek support.

The Farm Safety Foundation say poor mental health continues to be the biggest health topic in the UK, with one in four people being diagnosed with a mental illness. In farming, mental health issues continue to be of great concern.

A study by the charity has found 81% of farmers under 40 believe that mental health is the biggest hidden problem facing farmers today and 92% believe that promoting good mental health is crucial, if lives are to be saved and farmers kept safe.

'Mind Your Head' is raising awareness of protecting the physical and mental wellbeing of farmers and their families and encourages farmers to look after themselves as well as they do looking after their farms.

Jennifer Down is the wife of a dairy farmer an has battled with depression, anxiety and Bulimia Nervosa. She says: ''If whatever you're feeling, and however you are acting, feels different, it could be worth speaking to someone, it's always worth speaking to someone.''

