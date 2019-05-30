Man charged with murder of Jonathan Roper in Wells

30 May 2019, 08:46 | Updated: 30 May 2019, 08:59

Generic Police Pic

A man has been charged with murder by detectives investigating the death of Jonathan Roper in Wells.

The 34-year-old, who was from Glastonbury, died after being stabbed at a property on Merlin Drive, Wells, on 23 March.

David James Harris, 26, of Merlin drive, has been charged with murder and Section 18 wounding in relation to the assault of another man, aged 40, during the same incident.

He was remanded in custody and is due to appear before Yeovil Magistrates Court.

