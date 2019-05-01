Police officer suffers broken jaw in attack in Bristol

An off-duty police officer has suffered a broken jaw after trying to intervene in a dispute in the Clifton Triangle area of Bristol.

The officer stepped in after seeing a man being abusive to two women in Queens Road at around 4am on Sunday.

The man involved in the incident punched the off-duty officer in the face, knocking him unconscious. He was taken to hospital and found to have suffered a broken jaw for which he's had to undergo surgery.

The offender ran off after the attack.

He's described as mixed race, 5ft 10ins, with short black hair. He was wearing a black t-shirt and blue jeans.

DI Dave Lewis said: ''The officer was trying to break up an escalating incident involving a man and two women when he was attacked out of the blue.

''It was an unprovoked and despicable act which has left him with some serious facial injuries. It's being investigated as an offence of causing grievous bodily harm.

''We're reviewing CCTV footage from the area and are looking for witnesses to this incident to come forward. We'd especially like to speak to the two women who were involved in the initial incident.

''We're providing full support to the injured officer and his family as he recovers from his injuries.''

Inspector Andy Roebuck, Avon and Somerset Police Federation Chair said: ''I was horrified at the level of violence used during this attack on a police officer who was simply doing his duty and being human by helping a person in need.

''Attacks on police officers and other emergency workers cannot be tolerated and this coward should be brought to justice.''

If you can help with information on this incident, please call police on 101 and give the call handler the reference number 5219092274.

Alternatively, you can speak to the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111, or you can give information 100 per cent anonymously on their website www.crimestoppers-uk.org