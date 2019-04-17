Tribute to Knowle man killed in collision

The family of Michael Rice have issued a tribute to him and made a plea for the community to come together over the tragedy.

The 20-year-old from Knowle died in a motorcycle collision on Fulford Road, Hartcliffe, on Friday 5th April.



Mum Donna Rice said: “My boy was taken away from me. He was a loving, caring son, brother, boyfriend and grandson. He would have helped anyone. A part of me has gone, I can’t believe I am never going to see him again. We’re all heartbroken. I feel numb, his little sister always chats about him.”



Dad Michael Painter said: “Michael Lee was a son, brother and grandson that was loved by all for his cheeky personality. He loved motocross from the age of three, which helped us build a bond that was unbreakable. He enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. Mike’s laugh was so contagious, you couldn’t help but join in. We have so many precious memories that will never fade and will love him always and forever.”



A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murder and is due to face trial in October.



Detectives continue to gather evidence to bring to the trial and have set up a dedicated web page for information under Operation Munich.



The family want people to remember their son rather than the suspect. They ask the community to respect their wish and support the police working to get justice for Michael.