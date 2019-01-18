Woman jailed for running brothel in Weston-super-Mare

A woman's been jailed for two years and six months for running a brothel in Weston-super-Mare.

Natalie Davis, 51, of Bristol Road, Hewish, admitted controlling prostitution for financial gain.

She was also given a Serious Crime Prevention Order to run for five years, which gives police powers to restrict and monitor her business dealings - making it harder for her to return to a life of crime when she is released from prison.

The court heard Davis had run Butterfly's Massage Parlour out of a flat on Alexandra Parade since 2007.

Chief Inspector Leanne Pook said: ''Natalie Davis shamelessly exploited vulnerable women for her own personal gain.

''It’s clear from printed documents found in her home she had researched prostitution and the running of brothels online and that she knew what she was doing was illegal.

''Our priority is to ensure that criminals do not profit from people’s vulnerability. We are committed to safeguarding and supporting vulnerable people.

''We won't tolerate criminality of this kind and will take action whenever we have the evidence to do so as well as pursuing any illegal earnings through the Proceeds of Crime Act.''