Woman and young child found dead at property in Newmarket

27 April 2019, 06:09 | Updated: 27 April 2019, 06:15

Police

A woman and a young boy have been found dead at a property in Suffolk.

A member of the public reported finding the pair dead inside the address on Park Avenue in Newmarket yesterday evening.

Suffolk Police say officers were called just before 6pm.

The force said: "A member of the public reported to police he had found a woman and a young male child both deceased inside the premises.

"A police investigation into the circumstances of the deaths is currently under way.

"Next of kin are aware.

"Police would like to hear from anyone who was in the Park Avenue area during the day and who may have seen or heard anything that could assist the inquiry."

