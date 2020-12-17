Here's what the little girl who played Jude Law's daughter in The Holiday looks like now

Sophie was played by seven year old Miffy Englefield. Picture: The Holiday

Sophie was played by actress Miffy Englefield in the 2006 Christmas hit, but now she's all grown up and nearly unrecognisable.

It's been fourteen years since Jude Law stole the hearts of the world as single dad Graham in The Holiday.

He melted our hearts as the doting father of daughters Sophie and Olivia after their mum passed away.

Now, Miffy Englefield - who played Sophie - is all grown up and at looks totally unrecognisable from the seven-year-old who starred in The Holiday.

She has recently had an adorable baby of her own, and is now living in Sussex.

Her Instagram bio reads: "21. Short, loud and mostly ridiculous. Montessori loving punk parent in training. West Sussex. Raising a life unconventionally."

If you're struggling to remember her in the film, here's the epic scene where Jude Law's cute kids make a fortresses out of pillows and tents for their lovely new American step-mother Cameron Diaz (sorry, that's a spoiler, but we can't be held responsible for anybody who has never seen the film. It's a classic!)

