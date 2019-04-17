Cat and kittens' dumped by roadside in Cornwall

17 April 2019, 14:12 | Updated: 17 April 2019, 14:23

A cat and her kittens found abandoned in Cornwall are lucky to be alive.

They were found abandoned in a mushroom box by the side of a road. 

The cardboard box, which had 'closed cap mushrooms' printed on the side, was spotted by two members of the public between St Blazey and Par on Thursday 11 April 2019. 

The animals were taken to Cats Protection's Cornwall Adoption Centre in Point Road, Carnon Downs, near Truro, where they are now being cared for. 

Inspired by where they were found, the adult cat has been named Portobello and the four kittens - two males and two females - are called Shitake, Chantarelle, Porcini and King Trumpet. 

Portobello is underweight and her kittens are being treated for fleas. They will remain in Cats Protection's care for the next eight weeks before being found new homes. 

Gareth said: 'I'lI urge anyone who is no longer able to care for their cat or kittens to get in touch with us. 

'We understand that life can change drastically and rapidly, so there’s no judgement when cats and kittens are handed over to us - we just want them to be safe and well. 

'It also helps if we can be given as much information about the cat’s history, personality and likes and dislikes that we can pass on to future adopters.' 

Portobello and her kittens won't be available for adoption or reservations until they are ready to go to their forever homes after about eight weeks. 

Anyone interested in giving them a new home can keep an eye out for them on the centre’s website: www.cats.org.uk/cornwall 

If you would like to help Cats Protection's Cornwall Adoption Centre pay for the care of Portobello and her kittens’ care, you can donate to its 

Just Giving appeal: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/portobellosappeal

This year Cats Protection's cat care assistants - who help look after cats like Portobello and her kittens at Cornwall Adoption Centre - are being funded thanks to players of People's Postcode Lottery, who have raised just over £1million for the charity to-date.

