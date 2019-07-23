Children learn to "Swim Safe" this summer

23 July 2019, 15:39 | Updated: 23 July 2019, 15:47

The RNLI and Swim England are running the lessons throughout the summer holidays.

Swim Safe all started in Bude in 2013, but now Swim England and the RNLI run the free lessons at 29 places across the UK.

It teaches children how to swim outdoors and what do if they get into trouble.

This summer, Swim Safe sessions are being held at 6 places across Cornwall, for Children aged 7-14 who can swim at least 25 metres. 

Wetsuits and swim hats will be provided for the session and all young people will get a free goody bag and T-shirt.

The hour-long Swim Safe sessions are run by qualified swimming teachers and qualified lifeguards, supported by a team of trained volunteers.

The first 20 minutes covers land-based safety and then it is into the water for practical tuition with a swimming teacher. 

Swim Safe’s goal is for all children in the UK and Ireland to grow up with the skills to stay safe in and around the open water.  

 

