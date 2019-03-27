New ambulances for Cornwall

South Western Ambulance Service has revealed 63 new high-tech ambulances for Cornwall.

The new Fiat ambulances will be better suited to Cornwall and the Isles of Scilly’s lanes and will feature some of the latest emergency care equipment for paramedic teams.

The new fleet has been bought following £6.7 million of funding announced by the Department of Health in 2018. A further £1.3 million funding for equipment was then provided by commissioners.

The new high-tech equipment on the ambulances will include the Stryker Power-LOAD stretcher and the Zoll defibrillator with vital signs, as well as a new navigation system all of which will make paramedic teams work flow easier when treating patients at emergency scenes.