New road to link St Austell to the A30

4 April 2019, 13:30 | Updated: 4 April 2019, 13:44

New link road in St Austell

Planning permission has been granted for a major new road to link St Austell to the A30.

The 3.9 mile road will go from the A391 at Carluddon to the A30 at Victoria.

The Government is set to contribute £79m to the scheme, while the remaining £6m comes from Cornwall Council.

Cornwall Council's Cabinet portfolio holder for transport, Geoff Brown, said: ''The new road will boost business, inward investment and job growth as well as improving access to Cornwall Airport Newquay.


''We've worked with local communities and businesses on the detailed proposals for the new route to get feedback on this vital scheme which will boost economic growth in the mid Cornwall corridor between Newquay and St Austell.''

Cornwall Council member for Bugle Sally-Anne Saunders said: ''This is great news for the communities I represent in Bugle and Stenalees. The community improvements will come at the end of the build of the road so we have to be patient a bit longer to see those benefits. It will be worth the wait as they will make a great difference to the people who live along the main road as it is at the moment.''

Cornwall Council member for Roche John Wood said: ''In time, traffic and big lorries will be gone from the villages and that is a promise we can make to our residents. This road will give people back their village.''

The next stage is to appoint a contractor to design and build the road and then submit a final business case to Department for Transport for release of the funding. Construction could start in spring 2020, with the new road opening in early 2022.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Royal Mail reply to girl who lost her mum

Four-year-old girl writes letter to her mother in heaven and gets the sweetest reply

News

Family discovers hidden camera livestreaming in Airbnb

UK & World

'Rogue' Philip Hammond at odds with ministers over second EU referendum

UK & World

Weather

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

View the Weather Forecast in your Region

Live Traffic & Travel Updates

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Traffic, Road Closures, Trains and Latest Travel News

Trending on Heart

Pat McGrath Launch

Pat McGrath's Mothership has landed in Selfridges and it's out of this world

Beauty

Meghan Markle is reportedly planning a private birth

This is why Meghan Markle 'won't pose on the Lindo Wing steps' after the birth of her baby

Celebrities

Britney Spears has voluntarily checked into a psychiatric facility for a month

Britney Spears’ mental health: Singer ‘voluntarily checks in’ to rehab amid dad’s illness

Showbiz

Dani and Jack have officially split

Jack Fincham releases statement on Dani Dyer split... as fans accuse them of 'PR stunt'

Celebrities

Good Morning Britain viewers were intrigued by Kimberel's story

GMB viewers baffled by woman who claims to be ‘trans-species elf’

News

Brexit will mean Brits won't be able to take porky treats and cheese platters on their travels

Brits warned taking pork pies and cheese to Europe would be ILLEGAL with no-deal Brexit

News