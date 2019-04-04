New road to link St Austell to the A30

Planning permission has been granted for a major new road to link St Austell to the A30.

The 3.9 mile road will go from the A391 at Carluddon to the A30 at Victoria.



The Government is set to contribute £79m to the scheme, while the remaining £6m comes from Cornwall Council.

Cornwall Council's Cabinet portfolio holder for transport, Geoff Brown, said: ''The new road will boost business, inward investment and job growth as well as improving access to Cornwall Airport Newquay.



''We've worked with local communities and businesses on the detailed proposals for the new route to get feedback on this vital scheme which will boost economic growth in the mid Cornwall corridor between Newquay and St Austell.''



Cornwall Council member for Bugle Sally-Anne Saunders said: ''This is great news for the communities I represent in Bugle and Stenalees. The community improvements will come at the end of the build of the road so we have to be patient a bit longer to see those benefits. It will be worth the wait as they will make a great difference to the people who live along the main road as it is at the moment.''



Cornwall Council member for Roche John Wood said: ''In time, traffic and big lorries will be gone from the villages and that is a promise we can make to our residents. This road will give people back their village.''



The next stage is to appoint a contractor to design and build the road and then submit a final business case to Department for Transport for release of the funding. Construction could start in spring 2020, with the new road opening in early 2022.



